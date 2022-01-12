Capital One Financial Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.35.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

