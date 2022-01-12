Cardano Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $44.23 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00039763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.00485583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00081306 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,968,614,581 coins and its circulating supply is 33,513,246,810 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

