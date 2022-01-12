Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $50.87. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 97,710 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

