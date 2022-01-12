CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

