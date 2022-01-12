Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.65

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 3687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

