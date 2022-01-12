Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ATXS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

