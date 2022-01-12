Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,674. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

