Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

GPMT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

