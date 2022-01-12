Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.