CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $8.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $7.94 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $27.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.