CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $80.83 Average PT from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CCDBF traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

