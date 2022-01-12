CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $80.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CCDBF traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.