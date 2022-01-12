Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $5.23. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,117,332 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

