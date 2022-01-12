Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Down 8.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 319,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.