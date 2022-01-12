Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.10.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

