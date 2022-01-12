ChainX Price Reaches $1.45 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $637,788.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00080066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.88 or 0.07700419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,633.35 or 1.00002106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007510 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,075,275 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

