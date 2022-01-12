Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

SCHW stock opened at $93.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

