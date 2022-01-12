Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $128.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

