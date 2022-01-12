Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

