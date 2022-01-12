Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 433,331 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.