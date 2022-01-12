CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 841 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,743,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.