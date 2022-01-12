CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

