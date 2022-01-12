CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

