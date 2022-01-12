CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

