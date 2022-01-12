CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $626.09 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

