CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

