CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

RHUHF stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

