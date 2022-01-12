Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 7.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 4,391,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,536,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.