Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

