Cipher Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $33,303.03 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00388333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008613 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.74 or 0.01245679 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

