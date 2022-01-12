Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 3,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,392. The company has a market capitalization of $573.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06. Citi Trends has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

