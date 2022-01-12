Citigroup Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Buy

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.