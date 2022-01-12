Citigroup Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Buy

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
