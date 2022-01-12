City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

City has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

CHCO stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. City has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in City by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in City in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

