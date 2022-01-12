Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

CMTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

