Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

CLAR stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $920.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

