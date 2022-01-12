Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,137. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

