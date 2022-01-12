Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 182.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 299,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,637,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

