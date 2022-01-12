CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

CLS (LON:CLI) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS stock opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a market capitalization of £868.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.74. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.65).

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($139,932.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,011 shares of company stock worth $10,353,868.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.