CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) shot up 18.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 339,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 182,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.