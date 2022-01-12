Coastline Trust Co Buys 800 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

