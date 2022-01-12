Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.30. 69,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,631. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $177.44 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.