Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. 23,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,743. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

