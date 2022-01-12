Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,219. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

