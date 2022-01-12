Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

