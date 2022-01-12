Coastline Trust Co Sells 120 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $49,245,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.