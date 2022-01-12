Coastline Trust Co Sells 890 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $347.71. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.27. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

