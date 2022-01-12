CoinLoan Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,649.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.37 or 0.00060473 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $51.42 million and $374,649.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.50 or 0.07652201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.32 or 0.99553749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007984 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

