Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $161.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

