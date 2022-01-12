Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

