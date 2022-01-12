Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.