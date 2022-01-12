Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.70. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 273,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

