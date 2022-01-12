Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 578,240 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 115,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Comcast by 45.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 27,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,279,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $71,547,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 344,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,139,254. The company has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

